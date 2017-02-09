BRIEF-Digital Turbine Q3 loss per share $0.04

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 Digital Turbine Inc
* Digital Turbine reports fiscal third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.04
* Q3 revenue $22.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $24.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Digital Turbine - enacted plan to re-align resources, right-size A&P business to achieve profitability at lower revenue level going forward
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
