公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-Digital Turbine Q3 loss per share $0.04

Feb 9 Digital Turbine Inc

* Digital Turbine reports fiscal third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $22.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $24.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Digital Turbine - enacted plan to re-align resources, right-size A&P business to achieve profitability at lower revenue level going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
