2017年 2月 9日

BRIEF-BGC Partners announces confidential submission of draft registration statement

Feb 9 Bgc Partners Inc

* BGC partners announces confidential submission of draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering of its real estate services business

* Number of class A shares to be offered and price range for proposed offering have not yet been determined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
