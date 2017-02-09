BRIEF-Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.11

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp
* Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11
* Says revenue for three month period ended December 31, 2016 decreased by $9.4 million to $67.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $63.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)