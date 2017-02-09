版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods agrees to acquire egg production assets of Happy Hen Egg Farms

Feb 9 Cal-maine Foods Inc

* Announces definitive agreement to acquire Egg Production assets of Happy Hen Egg Farms Inc

* Company expects to close transaction in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐