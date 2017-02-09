版本:
BRIEF-Travelzoo reports fourth quarter 2016 results

Feb 9 Travelzoo Inc

* Travelzoo reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $29.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $29 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
