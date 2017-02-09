版本:
BRIEF-Motorcar Parts of America Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

Feb 9 Motorcar Parts of America Inc

* Motorcar parts of america reports record fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q3 earnings per share $0.57

* Q3 sales $112.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $100.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
