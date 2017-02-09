BRIEF-Motorcar Parts of America Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 Motorcar Parts of America Inc
* Motorcar parts of america reports record fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
* Q3 earnings per share $0.57
* Q3 sales $112.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $100.8 million
Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)