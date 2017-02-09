BRIEF-VCA Inc Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.58

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 Vca Inc
* Vca inc. Reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.58
* Q4 earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $643.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $642.3 million
* Vca does not intend to provide guidance for fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)