版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-VCA Inc Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.58

Feb 9 Vca Inc

* Vca inc. Reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.58

* Q4 earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $643.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $642.3 million

* Vca does not intend to provide guidance for fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐