BRIEF-Perpetual increases proved plus probable reserves value by 12 pct

Feb 9 Perpetual Energy Inc

* Perpetual increases proved plus probable reserves value by 12 pct and announces partial repayment and extension of financing arrangement

* Perpetual Energy - announces partial repayment, refinancing of its financial arrangement previously secured by 840,619 of co's shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp

* Perpetual Energy - sold Tourmaline Oil Corp shares for net proceeds of $5.7 million, reduced loan amount outstanding to $18.9 million, extended maturity to Aug 1, 2017