2017年 2月 9日

BRIEF-Halcón Resources commences cash tender offer for any, all of 8.625 pct senior secured notes due 2020

Feb 9 Halcon Resources Corp :

* Halcón Resources commences cash tender offer for any and all of its 8.625% senior secured notes due 2020

* Halcon Resources Corp says tender offer will expire on February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
