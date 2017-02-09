版本:
BRIEF-TD Ameritrade reports monthly metrics

Feb 9 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp :

* TD Ameritrade reports monthly metrics

* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says an average of 521,000 client trades per day in January 2017, down 8 percent from January 2016

* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says $815 billion in total client assets as of January 31, 2017, up 22 percent from January 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
