BRIEF-Granite awarded $25 mln roadway reconstruction project in Utah

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 Granite Construction Inc
* Granite awarded $25 million roadway reconstruction project in Utah
* Granite Construction Inc - contract will be included in granite's Q4 2016 backlog.
* Construction is scheduled to begin in February 2017 and is scheduled to be complete by November 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)