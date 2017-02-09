版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 21:50 BJT

BRIEF-Granite awarded $25 mln roadway reconstruction project in Utah

Feb 9 Granite Construction Inc

* Granite awarded $25 million roadway reconstruction project in Utah

* Granite Construction Inc - contract will be included in granite's Q4 2016 backlog.

* Construction is scheduled to begin in February 2017 and is scheduled to be complete by November 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐