BRIEF-World Wrestling Entertainment Q4 EPS $0.10

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc
* WWE reports strong fourth-quarter 2016 results achieving record revenue for the full year
* Q4 earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 revenue $194.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $180.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 operating income of $70 million and adjusted oibda of $100 million
* World Wrestling Entertainment Inc - wwe network subscribers increased 14% from q4 2015 to 1.41 million average paid subscribers over q4 2016
* World Wrestling Entertainment Inc - for q1 2017, company projects operating income of $16 million to $20 million
* World Wrestling Entertainment Inc - q1 2017 subscriber forecast represents an approximate 15% year-over-year increase from q1 2016
* World Wrestling Entertainment Inc - projects q1 average paid subscribers to wwe network of 1.48 million (+/- 2%)
* World Wrestling Entertainment - in 2017, expects level of wwe network subscribers to continue to increase, albeit at lower rate, on year-over-year basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)