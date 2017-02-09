BRIEF-World Wrestling Entertainment Q4 EPS $0.10

Feb 9 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc

* WWE reports strong fourth-quarter 2016 results achieving record revenue for the full year

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 revenue $194.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $180.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 operating income of $70 million and adjusted oibda of $100 million

* World Wrestling Entertainment Inc - wwe network subscribers increased 14% from q4 2015 to 1.41 million average paid subscribers over q4 2016

* World Wrestling Entertainment Inc - for q1 2017, company projects operating income of $16 million to $20 million

* World Wrestling Entertainment Inc - q1 2017 subscriber forecast represents an approximate 15% year-over-year increase from q1 2016

* World Wrestling Entertainment Inc - projects q1 average paid subscribers to wwe network of 1.48 million (+/- 2%)

* World Wrestling Entertainment - in 2017, expects level of wwe network subscribers to continue to increase, albeit at lower rate, on year-over-year basis