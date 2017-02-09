BRIEF-IES Holdings announces board appointment

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 Ies Holdings Inc
* IES Holdings announces the appointment of Todd Cleveland to the board of directors
* Announced that company has expanded its board of directors with appointment of Todd Cleveland as a director
* Cleveland has served as chief executive officer of Patrick Industries, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)