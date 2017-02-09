版本:
BRIEF-IES Holdings announces board appointment

Feb 9 Ies Holdings Inc

* IES Holdings announces the appointment of Todd Cleveland to the board of directors

* Announced that company has expanded its board of directors with appointment of Todd Cleveland as a director

* Cleveland has served as chief executive officer of Patrick Industries, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
