BRIEF-Array Biopharma reports financial results for Q2 of fiscal 2017

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 Array Biopharma Inc -
* Array Biopharma reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q2 loss per share $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2016 were $214.8 million
* Says revenue for q2 of fiscal 2017 was $44.5 million, compared to $39.3 million for prior sequential quarter
* Says revenue for q2 of fiscal 2017 increased $9.1 million compared to same quarter of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)