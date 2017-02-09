版本:
BRIEF-Medical Properties Trust posts Q4 adj. FFO per share $0.31

Feb 9 Medical Properties Trust Inc

* Medical Properties Trust Inc reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.31

* Q4 revenue $153.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $151.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.35 to $1.40

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medical Properties Trust Inc says company reaffirms 2017 normalized FFO guidance between $1.35 and $1.40 per diluted share

* Company reaffirms 2017 net income guidance as a range of between $0.97 and $1.03 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
