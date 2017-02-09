版本:
BRIEF-Aurion increases size of private placement

Feb 9 Aurion Resources Ltd

* Aurion announces increase to previously announced private placement financing

* Aurion resources - increase size of offering by additional 1,784,000 common shares, at issue price, for aggregate gross proceeds to company of $8.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
