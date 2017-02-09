版本:
BRIEF-First Foundation announces new loan agreement

Feb 9 First Foundation Inc -

* First foundation announces new loan agreement

* Announced that it entered into a loan agreement with NexBank SSB that provides for a revolving line of credit for up to $25 million

* Says loan agreement matures in five years, with an option to extend maturity date subject to certain conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
