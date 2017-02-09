BRIEF-Mcclatchy reports Q4 EPS of 40 cents

Feb 9 Mcclatchy Co -

* Mcclatchy reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.40

* Q4 revenue fell 8.3 percent to $262.2 million

* Total advertising revenues were $158.4 million, down 10.9% in q4 of 2016 compared to q4 of 2015

* Digital-only advertising revenue is expected to continue to grow at a double-digit rate in 2017

* Qtrly average monthly unique visitors up 22.3%

* Management expects capital expenditures between $12 million and $15 million in 2017

* Print advertising revenues, while important to business, remain volatile, and are expected to decline in 2017

* Has no required pension contributions in fiscal 2017

* Says audience revenues are expected to be stable in 2017 through a combination of marketing of product enhancements and pricing programs

* Print advertising revenues, while important to business, remain volatile, and are expected to decline in 2017

* Audience revenues are expected to be stable in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: