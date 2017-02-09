BRIEF-Mcclatchy reports Q4 EPS of 40 cents

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 Mcclatchy Co -
* Mcclatchy reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.40
* Q4 revenue fell 8.3 percent to $262.2 million
* Total advertising revenues were $158.4 million, down 10.9% in q4 of 2016 compared to q4 of 2015
* Digital-only advertising revenue is expected to continue to grow at a double-digit rate in 2017
* Qtrly average monthly unique visitors up 22.3%
* Management expects capital expenditures between $12 million and $15 million in 2017
* Print advertising revenues, while important to business, remain volatile, and are expected to decline in 2017
* Has no required pension contributions in fiscal 2017
* Says audience revenues are expected to be stable in 2017 through a combination of marketing of product enhancements and pricing programs
Audience revenues are expected to be stable in 2017
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)