版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 22:31 BJT

BRIEF-Caterpillar's law public policy executive VP retires

Feb 9 Caterpillar Inc -

* Caterpillar announces executive officer retirement

* Law and public policy executive vice president Jim Buda is retiring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐