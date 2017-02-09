版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 22:43 BJT

BRIEF-Moleculin announces pricing of $5 mln underwritten public offering

Feb 9 Moleculin Biotech Inc

* Moleculin announces pricing of $5 million underwritten public offering

* $5 million public offering is comprised of 3.71 million units, priced at a public offering price of $1.35 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
