版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 22:44 BJT

BRIEF-Sierra Oncology says public offering of 19.5 mln shares priced at $1.35/shr

Feb 9 Sierra Oncology Inc

* Sierra oncology announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 19.5 million common shares priced at $1.35per share

* Says public offering of 19.5 million common shares priced at $1.35per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐