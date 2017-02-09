BRIEF-Southwest Airlines employees earn $586 million in 2016 ProfitSharing

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 Southwest Airlines Co :
* Southwest Airlines employees earn $586 million in 2016 ProfitSharing
* Amount shared through Profit Sharing Plan equals about 13.2 percent of each eligible employee's eligible compensation, or equivalent of six weeks' pay
* Announced a new funding structure that will pay part of ProfitSharing award to retirement plan and part in cash
* The $586 million award is equivalent to more than $1.6 million a day and will be funded on April 20, 2017
* Most employees will receive 10 percent of eligible compensation as a contribution to ProfitSharing Plan
* Employees will get the remainder-approximately 3.2 percent-in cash
* Some employees will receive entire ProfitSharing award in retirement plan as specified in their collective bargaining agreement
* Through ProfitSharing Plan, Southwest employees currently own more than four percent of company's outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)