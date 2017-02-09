版本:
BRIEF-Daily Journal Corporation qtrly revenue $9.99 mln vs $10.82 mln

Feb 9 Daily Journal Corp :

* Daily Journal Corporation announces financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2016

* Quarterly revenue $9.99 million versus $10.82 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
