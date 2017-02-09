版本:
BRIEF-Meritage to buy 69 Wendy's restaurants across five states

Feb 9 Meritage Hospitality Group Inc :

* Meritage reports definitive agreements to acquire 69 Wendy's restaurants located across five states

* Expects 69 restaurants to add approximately $90 million in annual sales and be accretive to earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
