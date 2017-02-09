版本:
BRIEF-Copper One receives notice of suspension regarding claims related to Rivière Doré project

Feb 9 Copper One Inc :

* Copper one receives notice from government of Quebec suspending its valid exploration claims; Copper One intends to appeal

* Intends to quickly exercise its right of appeal before court of Québec in order to have decision suspending its claims reversed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
