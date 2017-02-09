版本:
2017年 2月 10日

BRIEF-Immunomedics announces Q2 fiscal 2017 results and clinical program developments

Feb 9 Immunomedics Inc

* Immunomedics announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results and clinical program developments

* Immunomedics Inc says total costs and expenses for quarter ended December 31, 2016 were $15.7 million, compared to $16.4 million for same quarter in fiscal 2016

* Q2 loss per share $0.23

* Q2 revenue fell 43 percent to $400,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
