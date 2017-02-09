BRIEF-Cyberark announces record revenue and strong Q4 and full year 2016 results

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 Cyberark Software Ltd
* Cyberark announces record revenue and strong fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q4 revenue $64.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $63 million
* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21 to $0.23
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.20 to $1.24
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $57 million to $58 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $267 million to $270 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $57.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $264.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)