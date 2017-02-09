版本:
2017年 2月 10日

BRIEF-Cyberark announces record revenue and strong Q4 and full year 2016 results

Feb 9 Cyberark Software Ltd

* Cyberark announces record revenue and strong fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 revenue $64.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $63 million

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21 to $0.23

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.20 to $1.24

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $57 million to $58 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $267 million to $270 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $57.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $264.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
