BRIEF-Western Union Q4 earnings per share $0.47 excluding items

Feb 10 Western Union Co :
* Western Union Co - new $1.2 billion share repurchase
program announced
* Western Union Co - qtrly consumer-to-consumer (c2c)
revenues were flat, or increased 3 pct on a constant currency
basis
* Western Union reports fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 revenue fell 1 percent to $1.4 billion
* Q4 earnings per share $0.47 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Western Union Co - qtrly consumer-to-business (c2b)
revenues declined 4 pct in quarter, or increased 9 pct on a
constant currency basis
* Western Union Co - sees revenue for 2017 flat to low
single digit decrease in gaap revenues, or a low single digit
increase constant currency
* Western Union Co -sees 2017 gaap operating margin of
approximately 18 pct and adjusted operating margin of
approximately 20 pct
* Western Union Co-sees 2017 gaap cash flow from operating
activities of approximately $200 million
* Western Union Co -sees 2017 gaap eps in a range of $1.48
to $1.60 and adjusted eps in a range of $1.63 to $1.75
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.72, revenue view $5.51
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Western Union Co- quarterly dividend increased 9 pct
* Western Union Co - company expects to generate savings of
approximately $20 million in 2017
* Western Union Co - sees additional approximately $25
million in 2018 from efficiency actions included in wu way
program
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: