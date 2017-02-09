BRIEF-A10 Networks Inc reports fourth quarter and year 2016 financial results

Feb 10 A10 Networks Inc

* A10 Networks Inc reports fourth quarter and year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Q4 revenue $64 million versus I/B/E/S view $60.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* A10 Networks Inc - Greg Straughn has decided to step down from role of CFO

* A10 Networks Inc - board of directors has appointed Shiva Natarajan as company's interim CFO effective upon Straughn's resignation

* A10 Networks Inc - Straughn will remain with company as an advisor until April

* A10 Networks Inc - has initiated a search for a successor to Straughn