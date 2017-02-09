版本:
BRIEF-Innoviva reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

Feb 10 Innoviva Inc

* Innoviva reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 earnings per share $0.24

* Innoviva Inc says announced a new $150 million capital return plan for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
