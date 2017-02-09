BRIEF-Noodles & Company announces private placement financing, strategic initiatives to improve operating performance and provides preliminary fourth quarter update

US STOCKS-Rare retail bright spot boosts S&P, Nasdaq to records
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 10 Noodles & Co
* Noodles & Company announces private placement financing, strategic initiatives to improve operating performance and provides preliminary fourth quarter update
* Says announces plan to close approximately 55 underperforming restaurants
* Noodles & Co says private placement raises $18.5 million
* Sees Q4 total revenue between $129.0 million and $130.0 million.
* Noodles & Co says anticipates taking non-cash impairment charge during fiscal quarter ended January 3, 2017 that will range from $30.5 million to $31.5 million
* Sees Q4 system-wide decrease in comparable restaurant sales of 1.3%
* Noodles & Co says sees Q4 restaurant contribution margin between 11.5% and 12.0%
* Also anticipates recording a charge during fiscal quarter ended January 3, 2017 of approximately $11.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
