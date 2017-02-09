版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 05:36 BJT

BRIEF-Rapid7 Q4 gaap loss per share $0.23

Feb 10 Rapid7 Inc

* Sees Q1 total revenue $42.6 million to $44.0 million

* Sees Q1 non-gaap net loss per share $0.26 to $0.24

* Sees 2017 total revenue $192 million to $198 million

* Rapid7 announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Sees 2017 non-gaap net loss per share $0.68 to $0.62

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.23

* Q4 revenue $45 million versus I/B/E/S view $43 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $43.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.77, revenue view $190.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐