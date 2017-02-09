BRIEF-Rapid7 Q4 gaap loss per share $0.23

Feb 10 Rapid7 Inc
* Sees Q1 total revenue $42.6 million to $44.0 million
* Sees Q1 non-gaap net loss per share $0.26 to $0.24
* Sees 2017 total revenue $192 million to $198 million
* Rapid7 announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016
financial results
* Sees 2017 non-gaap net loss per share $0.68 to $0.62
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.23
* Q4 revenue $45 million versus I/B/E/S view $43 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $43.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.77, revenue view $190.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: