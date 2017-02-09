BRIEF-LPL Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.46

US STOCKS-Rare retail bright spot boosts S&P, Nasdaq to records
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 10 LPL Financial Holdings Inc
* LPL Financial announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.46
* LPL Financial - maintained 2017 core g&a outlook range of $710 to $725 million
* LPL Financial - qtrly total brokerage and advisory assets increased 7% year-over-year to $509 billion, up 1% sequentially
* LPL Financial - company did not conduct share repurchases during quarter
* LPL Financial - qtrly total net new assets were an inflow of $2.5 billion, translating to a 2% annualized growth rate
* LPL Financial - qtrly net new advisory assets were an inflow of $4.8 billion, translating to a 9% annualized growth rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
