BRIEF-Talend reports Q4 loss per share $0.32

Feb 9 Talend Sa

* Talend reports record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $31.4 million to $32.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $141.5 million to $143.5 million

* Q4 revenue $30.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.4 million

* Q1 revenue view $30.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $136.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $0.32

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 net loss is expected to be in range of $6.5 million to $5.5 million

* Q1 net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.22 to $0.19

* 2017 net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $1.09 to $1.03

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S