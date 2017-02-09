BRIEF-Talend reports Q4 loss per share $0.32

US STOCKS-Rare retail bright spot boosts S&P, Nasdaq to records
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 9 Talend Sa
* Talend reports record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $31.4 million to $32.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $141.5 million to $143.5 million
* Q4 revenue $30.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.4 million
* Q1 revenue view $30.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $136.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share $0.32
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 net loss is expected to be in range of $6.5 million to $5.5 million
* Q1 net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.22 to $0.19
* 2017 net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $1.09 to $1.03
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
