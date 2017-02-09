BRIEF-Layne Christensen reports definitive agreement to sell heavy civil business

Feb 10 Layne Christensen Co :

* Layne Christensen Co - sale price for heavy civil business is approximately $10.1 million

* Says company currently estimates that transaction will result in a book loss in q1 of fiscal 2018

* Says net book value of heavy civil business being sold was approximately $22.6 million as of October 31, 2016

* Layne Christensen announces definitive agreement to sell its heavy civil business

* Layne Christensen says sale price consists of at least $6.4 million in cash, with remainder consisting of layne common stock currently owned by investors