BRIEF-Newpark Resources Q4 loss per share $0.06

Feb 10 Newpark Resources Inc

* Q4 loss per share $0.06

* Newpark resources reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $137.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $116.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $116.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
