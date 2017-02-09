版本:
2017年 2月 10日 星期五 05:57 BJT

BRIEF-Invesco Ltd announces January 31, 2017 assets under management

Feb 10 Invesco Ltd

* Invesco Ltd says preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $825.3 billion for Jan, an increase of 1.5% month over month

* Invesco Ltd announces January 31, 2017 assets under management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
