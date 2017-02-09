版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-HFF arranges $108 mln in joint venture equity for the acquisition and recapitalization of California Industrial Assets

Feb 9 HFF Inc

* HFF arranges $108 million in joint venture equity for the acquisition and recapitalization of California Industrial Assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐