BRIEF-Espey MFG & Electronics Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.11

Feb 9 Espey MFG and Electronics Corp

* Espey MFG. & Electronics Corp. reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Espey MFG and Electronics - Net sales for Q2 of fiscal year 2017 were $5.7 million, compared with last year's Q2 net sales of $7.2 million

* Espey MFG and Electronics - Sales order backlog was $38.2 million at December 31, 2016, compared with last year's sales backlog of $43.0 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
