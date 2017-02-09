版本:
BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions reports Q4 earnings of $0.28 per share

Feb 9 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc :

* Bright horizons family solutions reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bright horizons family solutions inc qtrly revenue increased 7% to $399 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
