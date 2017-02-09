版本:
BRIEF-Ichor Holdings reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings $0.49 per share

Feb 9 Ichor Holdings Ltd

* Ichor holdings, ltd. Announces 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.49

* Q4 earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $140 million to $150 million

* Q4 revenue $131.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $131 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.52 to $0.58

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $133.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
