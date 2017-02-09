版本:
2017年 2月 10日 星期五 06:19 BJT

BRIEF-Bancorp Inc reports Q4 loss of $0.52 per share

Feb 9 Bancorp Inc :

* The bancorp, inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.43 from continuing operations

* Q4 loss per share $0.52

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bancorp inc says net interest income increased 34% to $25.0 million for quarter ended december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
