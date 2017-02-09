版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-Watts Water Technologies reports Q4 GAAP earnings of $0.51 per share

Feb 9 Watts Water Technologies Inc :

* Watts water technologies reports fourth quarter and full year results for 2016

* Q4 sales $342 million versus i/b/e/s view $346 million

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Watts water technologies inc - 4q16 sales totaled $342 million, down 5%

* Q4 revenue view $346.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
