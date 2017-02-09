版本:
BRIEF-Taiga Building Q3 sales down 5 pct

Feb 9 Taiga Building Products Ltd :

* Taiga's Q3 sales down 5%

* Q3 sales C$277.4 million

* Taiga Building Products Ltd - qtrly earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
