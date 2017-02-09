版本:
BRIEF-Sierra Wireless Q4 earnings per share $0.49

Feb 9 Sierra Wireless Inc

* Sierra Wireless reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13 to $0.20

* Q4 earnings per share $0.49

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $152 million to $161 million

* Q4 revenue $163 million versus I/B/E/S view $161.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $155.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
