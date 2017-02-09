版本:
BRIEF-Determine Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.18

Feb 9 Determine Inc

* Determine announces 3rd quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results, exceeding revenue and earnings expectations

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Q3 revenue $6.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Determine Inc - billings decreased 3.3% to $7.5 million in Q3 FY2017 from $7.8 million in Q3 FY2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
