BRIEF-Aleris International prices, increases size of add-on senior secured notes offering

Feb 9 Aleris International Inc :

* Aleris International, Inc. Announces pricing and increased size of add-on senior secured notes offering

* Aleris International Inc - priced its private offering of an additional $250 million aggregate principal amount of 9.500% senior secured notes due 2021

* Aleris International - priced offering of $250 million of 9.500% notes due 2021 at price equal to 107.000%, plus interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
