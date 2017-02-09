版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 06:36 BJT

BRIEF-Corporate Office Properties Trust reports Q4 FFO per share $0.57

Feb 9 Corporate Office Properties Trust

* Copt reports 4Q and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.51

* Q4 FFO per share $0.57

* Corporate Office Properties Trust - Maintaining previously issued guidance range for full year 2017 FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, of $2.00-$2.08

* Corporate Office Properties Trust sees FFO per share for Q1 ending March 31, 2017 at a range of $0.44-$0.46

* Corporate Office Properties Trust - sees FY NAREIT FFO per share $1.99 to $2.07

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Corporate Office Properties Trust sees Q1 NAREIT FFO per share $0.49 - $0.51

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
