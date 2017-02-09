BRIEF-BSB Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.37

US STOCKS-Rare retail bright spot boosts S&P, Nasdaq to records
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 9 BSB Bancorp Inc :
* BSB Bancorp Inc reports fourth quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 73%
* Q4 earnings per share $0.37
* BSB Bancorp - net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses for quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $12.37 million as compared to $10.63 million
* BSB Bancorp - net interest, dividend income before provision for loan losses for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016 was $12.37 million as compared to $10.63 million
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.