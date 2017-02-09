版本:
2017年 2月 10日

BRIEF-BSB Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.37

Feb 9 BSB Bancorp Inc :

* BSB Bancorp Inc reports fourth quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 73%

* Q4 earnings per share $0.37

* BSB Bancorp - net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses for quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $12.37 million as compared to $10.63 million

