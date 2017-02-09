版本:
BRIEF-BSM Technologies Inc reports Q1 loss per share $0.006

Feb 9 BSM Technologies Inc :

* BSM Technologies Inc reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue rose 17 percent to c$18.4 million

* BSM Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.006 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
